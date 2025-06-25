WATCH: Burnley's Jordan North of Capital Breakfast wins radio accolade at TRIC Awards
Jordon, host of Capital Breakfast, took home the accolade at the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, alongside Chris Stark and Sian Welby.
The Burnley-born presenter, who is on holiday after recently hosting Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium, sent in a video acceptance speech to the awards show.
Jordan said: “I am made up. I am chuffed to bits. Thank you so much to all the judges who voted for me. I have never ever won a radio award in my career, and I’ve been doing this since I was 16, so thank you. It really does mean a lot, especially considering the nominees as well. Simon Mayo, the guy is radio. Ally McCoist, you cannae beat a bit of AC/DC. And Vernon Kay, yeah, whatever. No love you, Vernon, can’t wait to see you soon. I’m chuffed to bits, I’m made up!”
