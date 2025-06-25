Burnley’s Jordan North was named best radio presenter yesterday.

Jordan said: “I am made up. I am chuffed to bits. Thank you so much to all the judges who voted for me. I have never ever won a radio award in my career, and I’ve been doing this since I was 16, so thank you. It really does mean a lot, especially considering the nominees as well. Simon Mayo, the guy is radio. Ally McCoist, you cannae beat a bit of AC/DC. And Vernon Kay, yeah, whatever. No love you, Vernon, can’t wait to see you soon. I’m chuffed to bits, I’m made up!”