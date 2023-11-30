Christmas keeps getting earlier and earlier...and this year in Burnley it started in July.

As the festive season approaches, we look back at a Christmas-themed red carpet event held in the summer to celebrate the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service awards.

There was no snow in sight as The Mechanics Theatre opened its doors for the awards, which were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.

The awards were created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.

Here are 13 fabulously festive photos from the night:

Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023 Guests enjoy the festive awards night.

Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023 Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador)

Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023 Guests arrive for the festive themed awards night