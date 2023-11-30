News you can trust since 1877
Christmas keeps getting earlier and earlier...and this year in Burnley it started in July.
By Laura Longworth
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:48 GMT

As the festive season approaches, we look back at a Christmas-themed red carpet event held in the summer to celebrate the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service awards.

There was no snow in sight as The Mechanics Theatre opened its doors for the awards, which were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.

The awards were created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.

Here are 13 fabulously festive photos from the night:

Guests enjoy the festive awards night.

1. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Guests enjoy the festive awards night. Photo: Andy Ford

Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador)

2. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Sweet William Florist (Best Independent Retailer and Best Ambassador) Photo: Andy Ford

Guests arrive for the festive themed awards night

3. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Guests arrive for the festive themed awards night Photo: Andy Ford

Little Barista (Best Dining Place)

4. Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards 2023

Little Barista (Best Dining Place) Photo: Andy Ford

