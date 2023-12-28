A local tech company, which aims to digitise window cleaning and home maintenance services, has ended the year by closing its latest funding round of £300,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PATCH App, co-founded by Paul White, and inventor and electrician, Conor Walsh, now employs 12 full time staff, including six veterans as part of their pioneering scheme to encourage Armed Forces Veterans to work for themselves. Joycelyn Neve, founder of the Seafood Pub Company, joined the firm in August of this year.

The round follows a £200,000 raise in 2022, and values the company at £4m. They will carry out a third and final round early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We started trading about six months ago and in that time we’ve cleaned 12,000 homes and have 2,500 subscribers, which is testament to the hard work of our head office and service operatives,” said Mr White.

Paul White, Joycelyn Neve and Conor Walsh at Patch App

The company was named as one of Prolific North’s Tech Companies to Watch in October and their latest raise was completed by 42 Northern-based individual investors.

Miss Neve said: “We’re carrying out the whole process, end to end, from booking to completing the service, so the people piece has been incredibly important to get right early on. We’ve worked hard to get the right people in place, as well as providing career and business opportunities for veterans. People are a huge factor in our future success”.

Mr Walsh, who is responsible for Service Delivery, said there are big plans for the months ahead.