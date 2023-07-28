The tech company secured £200,000 investment last year and will shortly complete another raise, having secured investment from over fifty individuals. It covers over 100,000 houses across Lancashire and Yorkshire, and will roll out across the UK over coming months.

The business was co-founded by Paul White, whose idea brought the milk delivery round into the 21st century with Modern Milkman; and Young Innovator of the Year, 24-year-old Conor Walsh.

Neve founded the Seafood Pub Company in 2011, which now has 11 sites across the UK, and has been recognised with multiple awards, such as the Cateys Pub and Bar Award, Lancashire Life Food Hero and Start Up Entrepreneur of the Year. Likewise, the Seafood Pub Company won multiple national awards under her tenure including the Publican’s Best Food Concept three times and Restaurant Magazines Pub Company of the year twice.

Seafood Pub Co founder Joycelyn Neve with Patch App colleagues Paul White and Conor Walsh

Paul White, CEO of Patch App UK said “I am pleased that Joycelyn will be joining us at a time of high growth in the full-time role of COO and will also sit on our Board. This represents the next phase in our own story.

“I have worked with Joycelyn in various guises over the past ten years and we both felt that the time was right for us to do something together.

“She has significant experience in scaling start-ups, scaling operations and implementing growth strategies. It’s part of my job to make sure that we’re building a team that has the experience to grow at pace. Her knowledge and experience is almost unrivalled.”

Neve, who remains a shareholder and director of Seafood Pub Company, said: “I’ve been excited about PatchApp UK since the beginning, when Paul told me about it, which led me to become one of it’s first Investors”.