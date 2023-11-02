A diploma student at a Lancashire builders’ merchant has been recognised with an award by national trade body, the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).

David Clegg is assistant branch manager at Howarth Timber and Building Supplies in Burnley and was named Best Performing Student 2023 (BMF Diploma in Merchant Management) at the BMF Annual Members Conference and Awards.

Former Olympic swimmer, Mark Foster, hosted the event and presented David with his award which was sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Builders Merchants.

David said: “I’m extremely grateful for the recognition and the acknowledgment of the work I’ve put into the diploma programme.

David Clegg receives the Best Performing Student 2023 Award from Richard Hill, Master of the Worshipful Company of Builders Merchants (left) and awards host, Mark Foster

“I have thoroughly enjoyed what the programme has taught me over the past few months, from the workshops and course content to my own further research.

“I would like to thank BMF for the knowledge and skills I have gained through the diploma that will not only help me in my current role but also support my future career progression.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to my employers - Howarth Timber and Building Supplies - for granting me the opportunity and their belief in my abilities.”

Held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, the BMF’s Annual Members Conference and Awards recognises the achievements of individuals and businesses within the builders’ merchants’ industry.

John Newcomb, BMF CEO, said: “Congratulations to David on the commitment to learning and hard work that is recognised with this award.