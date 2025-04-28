Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards: Finalists revealed
Now in its fourth year, the awards recognise excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.
This event welcomes guests from apprentices to employers, and is a true showcase of the region’s apprenticeship success stories. Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.
Who are the judges for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards?
Martin Blunt – Head of the Enterprise and Engagement Unit, University of Central Lancashire
Councillor Lynn Williams – Leader, Blackpool Council
Sarah Hall – Director, Blackpool and The Fylde College
Craig Watson – Managing Director, Blackwatch Associates
Louise Sydenham – Deputy CEO, East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce
Will Burns – Forum Manager, Lancashire Work Based Learning Executive Forum
Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, May 15th, at Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium. Guests will gather from 6-45 pm for a welcome drink, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner, and award presentations.
The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across Lancashire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers. Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.
The full list of 2025 finalists
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College
Isabelle Skelcher, Lancaster & Morecambe College
Jessica Griffiths, Chorley Borough Council
Lillyrose Heyes, Studio 28
Rachel McCracken, Runshaw College
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Elicia Swaine, Chez Nanny Nursery
Ellie Dillon, Kepak
Faisal Rafiq, Lancashire County Council
Mia Grimston, Kepak
Tracey Ferreira, Fylde Coast Academy Trust
Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by VEKA
Chloe Millar, Kepak
Ryan Knight, Associate Wellbeing
Savannah Stevens, Forepoint
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Alex Gill, Burnley College
Alona Versinina, Kepak
Rosie Davies, Franke Bearings Ltd
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Holly Andersen, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Jenny Dunne, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Natalie Bootman, Blackpool Council, Adult Services Department
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Helena Houghton, Kepak
Samuel Stewart, Pierce Business Advisory & Accountancy Group
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Adnan Asghar, Eric Wright Group
Harrison Sigley, Fylde Joinery & Building Services
Olivia Symons, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
Ruhin Patel, Eric Wright Group
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Electricity North West Ltd Ben Tudor, VEKA
Chloe Bottomley, Baxi Heating UK Limited
Hussein Patel, MBDA (UK) Limited
Lucy Wright, BAE Systems
Luke O’Brien, Kepak
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Adam Simpson, Eric Wright Water
Anthony Morgan, Vodafone
Felicity Bruce, Vodafone
Mihai Pal, Ainscough Crane Hire
Natalie O’Callaghan, Burnley College
SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by North West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Davenports Group Ltd
Praetura Lending’s Summit Programme
Total Tots Day Nursery
Virtu Financial Planning
Large Employer of the Year
Electricity North West Ltd
Kepak (Kirkham Site)
The Eric Wright Group
Apprentice Ambassador of the Year
Charlotte Wilson, Victrex Manufacturing Ltd
Neil Burrows, Themis at Burnley College
Yasmine Hooson, VEKA
Zafeerah Bagas, William Hare Limited
Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub
Anne McKee, Praetura Asset Finance
Bruno Simpson, VEKA
Jonathan Goodin, BAE Systems
Nichola Ambrosini, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Nick Fearn, BAE Systems
Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Sponsored by Kepak
Blackburn College
Lifetime Training Ltd
Themis at Burley College
University of Central Lancashire Health and Social Care Apprenticeships
