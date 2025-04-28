Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re thrilled to reveal the finalists for the annual Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards – a celebration of the outstanding individuals, training providers, and businesses shaping the region’s thriving apprenticeship community.

Now in its fourth year, the awards recognise excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.

This event welcomes guests from apprentices to employers, and is a true showcase of the region’s apprenticeship success stories. Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.

Who are the judges for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards?

Martin Blunt – Head of the Enterprise and Engagement Unit, University of Central Lancashire

Councillor Lynn Williams – Leader, Blackpool Council

Sarah Hall – Director, Blackpool and The Fylde College

Craig Watson – Managing Director, Blackwatch Associates

Louise Sydenham – Deputy CEO, East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

Will Burns – Forum Manager, Lancashire Work Based Learning Executive Forum

Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, May 15th, at Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium. Guests will gather from 6-45 pm for a welcome drink, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner, and award presentations.

The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across Lancashire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers. Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.

The full list of 2025 finalists

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College

Isabelle Skelcher, Lancaster & Morecambe College

Jessica Griffiths, Chorley Borough Council

Lillyrose Heyes, Studio 28

Rachel McCracken, Runshaw College

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Elicia Swaine, Chez Nanny Nursery

Ellie Dillon, Kepak

Faisal Rafiq, Lancashire County Council

Mia Grimston, Kepak

Tracey Ferreira, Fylde Coast Academy Trust

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by VEKA

Chloe Millar, Kepak

Ryan Knight, Associate Wellbeing

Savannah Stevens, Forepoint

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Alex Gill, Burnley College

Alona Versinina, Kepak

Rosie Davies, Franke Bearings Ltd

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Holly Andersen, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Jenny Dunne, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Natalie Bootman, Blackpool Council, Adult Services Department

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Helena Houghton, Kepak

Samuel Stewart, Pierce Business Advisory & Accountancy Group

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Adnan Asghar, Eric Wright Group

Harrison Sigley, Fylde Joinery & Building Services

Olivia Symons, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Ruhin Patel, Eric Wright Group

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Electricity North West Ltd Ben Tudor, VEKA

Chloe Bottomley, Baxi Heating UK Limited

Hussein Patel, MBDA (UK) Limited

Lucy Wright, BAE Systems

Luke O’Brien, Kepak

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Adam Simpson, Eric Wright Water

Anthony Morgan, Vodafone

Felicity Bruce, Vodafone

Mihai Pal, Ainscough Crane Hire

Natalie O’Callaghan, Burnley College

SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by North West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Davenports Group Ltd

Praetura Lending’s Summit Programme

Total Tots Day Nursery

Virtu Financial Planning

Large Employer of the Year

Electricity North West Ltd

Kepak (Kirkham Site)

The Eric Wright Group

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year

Charlotte Wilson, Victrex Manufacturing Ltd

Neil Burrows, Themis at Burnley College

Yasmine Hooson, VEKA

Zafeerah Bagas, William Hare Limited

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub

Anne McKee, Praetura Asset Finance

Bruno Simpson, VEKA

Jonathan Goodin, BAE Systems

Nichola Ambrosini, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Nick Fearn, BAE Systems

Training Provider/Programme of the Year, Sponsored by Kepak

Blackburn College

Lifetime Training Ltd

Themis at Burley College

University of Central Lancashire Health and Social Care Apprenticeships