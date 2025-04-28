Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendleside Hospice’s annual car raffle is back to help drive up much-needed funds.

The competition has been running for more than 15 years and offers supporters a chance to win either a brand-new 25-plate Hyundai i10 Advance, supplied at a discounted rate by West Riding Hyundai in Colne, or a cash prize of £10,000.

Anyone aged over 16 can enter the raffle, which this year aims to raise £40,000 for hospice care.

Louisa Mayor, Pendleside’s Head of Income Generation, said: “Every year we are blown away by the support we receive from our local community and our business sponsors. It’s humbling to see people come together to support Pendleside, whether by buying a raffle ticket, taking part in one of our events, or simply sharing our message. The money raised helps us provide specialist care, emotional support and dignity to our patients and their families, and we couldn’t do it without you.”

Pendleside Hospice's car raffle is back for 2025.

The competition was launched last Monday at Boundary Outlet in Colne and is sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Motia, Birchall Foodservice, Macadams Rescue & Accident Repair, and Plumbase, Nelson.

Entries close on Monday, September 29th, with the draw taking place on Saturday, October 18th. Tickets are priced at just £2 each and can be purchased online or at participating events. This Saturday, you will find Pendleside’s fundraising team situated in the Fanzone at Burnley FC’s final game against Millwall.

Full details, terms and information on how to purchase your tickets can be found by visiting www.pendleside.org.uk/car-raffle-2025