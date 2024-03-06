Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards finalists announced
The event which has been organised by the Lancashire Post aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.
Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College, VEKA PLC, Kepak Group, Electricity North West, Lancashire Skills Employment Hub and Apprenticeship Ambassador Network North West.
We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our finalists nominees shown below will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at The Great Hall, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW on Wednesday March 27th where the winners will be announced in each category.
Tickets for the awards presentation evening - which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, are available to purchase for just £65 per person (Booking fee and VAT applies) Discounts available for tables of ten. Visit www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
Deadline is March 15th.
Finalist 2023
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year:Ben EdwardsEmily TadmanGeorge LordTom Maddran
Advanced Apprentice of the Year:
Alex GillCaitlain WoodsJade AngieLucy Wright
Degree Apprentice of the Year:Amanda BarbourKam Pul YipElissa BridgeShaun Everitt
Higher Apprentice of the Year:Ben WelchClaire WilkinsonEllis WallbankShelley Gill
Technology and Digital Apprentice:Andrew GaskellEloise BurtonJoanne GreenhalghLara McCabe
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice:
Jess RackleyLucy WrightSam LloydTom Boocock
SME Employer of the Year:Calico EnterpriseH and T PresspartPanache CruisesTilemaster Adhesives Ltd
Large Business Employer of the Year:
Baxi HeatingElectricity North WestMBDAPleasure Beach Resort
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year:Ben WelchBrayden HartleyHolly BennisonOllie Frimston
Construction Apprentice of the Year:Nial BuckleyRidwan MohammedTom KayeTom Riley
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year:Michelle FaulknerShaun Everitt
Mentor of the Year Award:Allan WareingEmma StanfordPaul AshdownRyan Kennedy
Training Provider/Programme of the Year:
Blackburn CollegeBlackpool and The Fylde CollegeMyerscough CollegeThemis at Burnley College