Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event which has been organised by the Lancashire Post aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.

Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College, VEKA PLC, Kepak Group, Electricity North West, Lancashire Skills Employment Hub and Apprenticeship Ambassador Network North West.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards at Preston North End FC. The winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our finalists nominees shown below will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at The Great Hall, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW on Wednesday March 27th where the winners will be announced in each category.

Tickets for the awards presentation evening - which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, are available to purchase for just £65 per person (Booking fee and VAT applies) Discounts available for tables of ten. Visit www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Deadline is March 15th.

Finalist 2023

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year:Ben EdwardsEmily TadmanGeorge LordTom Maddran

Advanced Apprentice of the Year:

Alex GillCaitlain WoodsJade AngieLucy Wright

Degree Apprentice of the Year:Amanda BarbourKam Pul YipElissa BridgeShaun Everitt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higher Apprentice of the Year:Ben WelchClaire WilkinsonEllis WallbankShelley Gill

Technology and Digital Apprentice:Andrew GaskellEloise BurtonJoanne GreenhalghLara McCabe

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice:

Jess RackleyLucy WrightSam LloydTom Boocock

SME Employer of the Year:Calico EnterpriseH and T PresspartPanache CruisesTilemaster Adhesives Ltd

Large Business Employer of the Year:

Baxi HeatingElectricity North WestMBDAPleasure Beach Resort

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year:Ben WelchBrayden HartleyHolly BennisonOllie Frimston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction Apprentice of the Year:Nial BuckleyRidwan MohammedTom KayeTom Riley

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year:Michelle FaulknerShaun Everitt

Mentor of the Year Award:Allan WareingEmma StanfordPaul AshdownRyan Kennedy

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: