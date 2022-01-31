IN PICTURES: First look inside stunning new family homes in Clitheroe starting from £235,995

The Overton show home is now open for viewing, allowing prospective buyers the opportunity to visit the home in person and get a feel for their new life in this vibrant town. All necessary safety procedures remain in place.

The bold lounge area, with its feature picture wall, and the light and airy family kitchen-diner with large French doors, both present an ideal setting for joyous family life. Desirable features include a dedicated home office space, separate utility and laundry room, alongside two generous bathrooms – one of which is en-suite.

The office space in the Overton is ideal for working from home devoid of distractions. This three bedroom property features professionally designed nature-inspired rooms incorporating natural touches and eye catching finishes into the home’s colour pallete.

The Overton also delivers other enticing and on-trend for 2022 design features such as the introduction of natural materials. With the rise of the "biophilia" trend making design all about introducing and strengthening a connection with nature, vintage textiles and earthy tones have been worked into the home’s interior. Tactile furnishings and light natural wood finishings effortlessly combine these themes and carry them throughout the home.

Just a 20 minute walk from the welcoming town centre and with excellent transport links, Montague Place offers the opportunity to put down roots in the welcoming, lively community of Clitheroe.

Less than two miles from the A59 and 20 minutes’ drive from the M65, the development is also within around half an hour’s drive of Preston, Blackburn, and Burnley. Trains from Clitheroe Interchange, which is a 20 minutes’ walk from the development, run approximately hourly to Blackburn, Salford, and Bolton as well as Manchester.

Gemma Schofield, Interior designer at Lifestyle Interiors who styled the home, said: “Our team have really worked hard to blend the essentials and the excitement of interior design into practical home living. Incorporating natural finishes mimicking that of the natural world was front of mind for us, as this is set to be a big trend this year. We are confident the Overton show home will wow house hunters from all over.”

Prices for Overton homes at Montague Place currently start at £235,995. The sales centre and show home at Montague Place are open by appointment only from 10:30am-5:30pm Thursday-Monday. You can book an appointment to speak to a Miller Homes sales representative or view the show homes on the website: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-west/montague-place-clitheroe.aspx or by calling 03301 628 059.

A contemporary bathroom