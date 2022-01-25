Iconic Burnley pie brand Haffner's up for sale

The iconic family bakery extends back four generations, and has been trading in the town since 1889.

However, with the current family members now wishing to retire, they say the time has come to pass the custodianship of the brand to new owners, to carry on the business and look after the seven loyal staff.

The Haffner's Bakery in Marlborough Street, Burnley, has been put up for sale.

The 1,436 sq. ft. Marlborough Street unit, located in Healey Wood Industrial Estate, comprises reception, bakehouse, retail counter, kitchen area, and storeroom with six car parking spaces.

The bakery comes with all the equipment required to produce the famous Haffner’s pies.

The single storey bakery unit is leased, and the purchaser will be required to negotiate a five-year lease.

Haffner’s is up for sale with Pendle Hill Properties for £89,950, plus VAT if applicable.

Haffner's pies have been a Burnley favourite for decades.

Haffner's Butchers in Keirby Walk is available for purchase by separate negotiation.

Anybody wishing to continue the tradition of Haffner’s can enquire further by calling 01282 772048.