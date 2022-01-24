Burnley motorists advised to watch out for four road closures this week
Drivers in and around Burnley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A56, from 8pm January 4th to 5am February 1st, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A56, from 8pm January 24th to 5am February 5th, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
• M65, from 8pm February 3rd to 5am February 4th, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• M65, from 9pm February 4th to 5am February 5th, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.