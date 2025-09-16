A husband and wife have launched a coach travel business in Padiham.

Kathryn Cordey-Hanson and husband Matt are the brains behind Proximity Coach Travel, a niche minibus and coach agency working with operators throughout the UK and Ireland.

For Kathryn (50) it is a far cry from her previous career in the classroom – but the Proximity Travel CEO couldn’t be happier with the change in direction.

She said: “The last thing on my mind was setting up a business. It stemmed from an argument about the amount of time Matt was working in the evenings and at weekends.

Husband-and-wife team Matt and Kathryn Cordey-Hanson have launched Proximity Coach Travel in Padiham. Photo by Chalkie Bolton Photography

“He is a workaholic, but I challenged him that if he was working all these hours, why couldn’t he do it for himself? His response was, ‘Why not do it together’?

“With more than 20 years of industry experience and excellence, he was the best person to work with customers and suppliers, and with my educational background, I felt that I could handle the

process and compliance side of things.

“Matt is the self-proclaimed Coach Wizard, and he truly is. He just knows where to position a price, how to sell it to the customer and who to use to deliver it. I think being back in a simple environment enables him to really prosper.”

Embarking on their new journey together, Matt left his role with CMAC Group as Head of Coach Hire Comparison, while Kathryn said goodbye to a school in Rawtenstall where she had worked for the past 20 years.

The move saw Kathryn go back to the classroom after enrolling on a Business Boost programme run by Lancashire County Council, under its Scale to Thrive course, which identifies new local businesses with the scope to turn over more than £1m.

And Kathryn sees a huge opportunity for growth linked to her former career – educational travel.

“We joined BETA (British Educational Travel Association) as there is a massive emphasis on networking and people. It really is about the people with us, and the association gives us that

platform.

“Incoming tourism plays a pivotal role in the economy, and we want to play our part wherever they have come from. We are also working with the School Travel Forum and have a unique offering for

its tour operator members.”