Miller Homes has announced it will donate £10,000 to charities, community groups and causes linked to its developments in the North West of England which includes The Calders in Cliviger and Montague Place in Clitheroe

The community fund will allow groups to apply for funding to support their projects.

Charities, community groups and nurseries in Burnley and the Ribble Valley are being invited to make a bid for a £10,000 pot of money that has been pledged by housing developer Miller Homes

From local sports teams looking for sponsorship, nurseries looking to equip their garden or perhaps a food bank in need of additional supplies, Miller Homes wants to support its neighbours across the North West region.

Applications for the first round will close on Friday, November 11th, after which donations between a minimum of £250 and a maximum of £2000 will be awarded to the successful applicants.

Two funding rounds will take place each year in June and November and applications will be accepted throughout the year.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West said: “There are so many amazing groups undertaking vital work, including everything from supporting vulnerable members of society to enhancing the town’s green spaces.

"Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects, groups and charities of all sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”