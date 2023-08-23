News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Historic Burnley pub and creative café beat hundreds to scoop Daniel Thwaites Brewery Hospitality Award in the North of England

Raise your glasses to a historic Burnley pub and a creative café that have scooped a top regional award.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

The Swan Inn together with The Shift Café located above the pub in St James’ Street beat hundreds of venues in the annual Daniel Thwaites Brewery Hospitality Awards to be crowned Community Hero 2023 in the North of England for the third year in a row for their work done in the town centre.

And the celebrations kept coming as the pub also added the North’s Warmest Hospitality Award to its certificate collection for the first time. The pair will now go forwards to the grand national finals later in the year.

Read More
Burnley girl becomes SEA LIFE Blackpool's first young Rockpool Ranger
Craig Smith, landlord of The Swan in Burnley town centre.Craig Smith, landlord of The Swan in Burnley town centre.
Craig Smith, landlord of The Swan in Burnley town centre.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig Smith, the Swan Inn manager, said: “It is great to win this area award for the third time in a row and also to win the Warmest Welcome Award for the first time, and I am looking forward to enjoying another great finalists’ awards evening in November hosted by Daniel Thwaites. I would like to thank them for their continued support and not forgetting all our amazing and loyal customers at The Swan!”

The pub, along with The Shift Café, is now in the running to be named the overall national champion in their respective categories in a glittering ceremony in the Lake District. The winners will be picked based off interviews and mystery shoppers’ experiences, landing both a trophy and a trip away with the other national champions.

The two businesses reigned supreme in the national Community Hero category a few years ago and were rewarded with a trip to Rome.

Related topics:NorthBurnleyEngland