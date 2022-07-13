The Scaleup Leaders Network, led by Lancashire County Council’s scaleup service Two Zero, is currently open for applications and high-growth companies are being urged to apply soon to secure their spot, with only four places still available.

Companies who have already secured their place on the programme include Burnley based Moorhouse’s Brewery and award-winning ELE Advanced Technologies Ltd which is based in Colne.

The programme is being delivered by Cube Thinking, the Lancashire-based business growth consultancy which delivered Two Zero’s highly successful Scaleup Resurgence programme during the pandemic.

Amin Vepari, business finance and scaleup lead, Lancashire County Council and programme manager, Two Zero said: “The Scaleup Leaders Network is one of our most comprehensive scaleup support programmes since the launch of Two Zero in 2020.

“Companies will receive high-quality guidance giving them the tools to accelerate their growth from when they sign up to the programme until March 2023. The service is fully funded by Lancashire County Council which means there is no cost to the business for this unique support offer.

“I would urge scaleup owners or managers who are interested to apply now for the chance to benefit from Cube’s expert growth advice and work directly with the leaders of some of Lancashire’s most exciting fast-growing firms.”

The Scaleup Leaders Network aims to develop the leadership mindset and scaleup strategies of those on the programme through one-to-one coaching, group masterclasses on key topics and by providing facilitated peer learning to help them build long-lasting networks of likeminded business leaders.

The programme will help participants develop robust strategies for accessing finance and environment, social and governance (ESG). They will also learn to develop and refine their overall scaleup business strategy and will receive a full business health check, with support to improve business performance throughout the programme.