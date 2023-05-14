News you can trust since 1877
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
The A La Carte menu ar Three Millstones Inn in West Bradford includes slow-cooked pork belly with braised savoy cabbage, Bury black pudding, creamy mashed potatoes and cider sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Here are 18 amazing places to buy a roast dinner in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to our readers

A good roast dinner is the very definition of comfort food.

By Laura Longworth
Published 14th May 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:25 BST

If you are after a hearty meal of traditional roast meats with all the trimmings to help warm you up this winter, then there is plenty of choice in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

In no particular order, here are 18 amazing places to go for a roast dinner in the area, according to our readers:

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham serves up a Sunday lunch of beef (sirloin) or chicken with roast potatoes, a seasonal vegetable medley, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese and gorgeous red wine gravy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham serves up a Sunday lunch of beef (sirloin) or chicken with roast potatoes, a seasonal vegetable medley, creamy mash, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese and gorgeous red wine gravy. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Higher Buck, Waddington

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. The New Waggoners, Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The Calf's Head, Worston

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
