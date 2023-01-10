11 of the best restaurants in Burnley you have to try in 2023 - rated by Google reviews

As we head into 2023, trying something new is at the top of the to-do list for many people.

If you’re not the type to have sky-diving, spelunking and bungee jumping on your list, you may simply want to try eating out somewhere different.

So to kick off the year, here are 11 of the highest-rated restaurants in Burnley according to reviews on Google.

They all have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 60 reviews.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1. 11 of the highest-rated restaurants in Burnley Treat yourself - here are 11 of the highest-rated restaurants in Burnley Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Bistro 197 Bistro 197 at Towneley Golf House on Todmorden Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 216 Google reviews Photo: site Photo Sales

3. Loom Loom on Bank Parade has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 220 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Corkhouse The Corkhouse on Whittam Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 305 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales