Cheryl Jackson said that rising costs of energy, town centre rent and the daily spiralling costs of raw ingredients left her with no choice but to close her shop, Cuppa Cakes Ltd.

She added that the imminent road works due to start next week outside her shop in Standish Street for essential repair works needed on a bridge in Curzon Street. which will be in force until mid October was also a contributing factor, saying: "This means there’s no parking and footfall will dramatically decrease for 10 and a half months."

Cheryl Jackson (right) with Cuppa Cake Ltd staff Grace Astin (left) and Vicky Mason. Cheryl has announced that rising costs are among the factors that left her with no choice but to close the shop she loved

Speaking of her heartbreak at having to close the shop, Cheryl thanked everyone who had supported her since its opening, saying: "Thankyou all so much for your support and custom over the past two years in the shop.

"I’ve been living my dream, met some fantastic people, and made some fabulous memories along the way."

The final day of baking for Cuppa Cake was New Year's Eve but the shop will be over the next few weeks for a sale of stock, including the bespoke kitchen.

Cheryl has also assured anyone who has ordered cakes that these bookings will be honoured. She added that she planned to take some time out to consider her future options.

She originally started her business from home whilst also working full time. After being made redundant in 2016 Cheryl began working from the Heasandford Industrial Estate in Burnley but, when a lot of the staff working in the surrounding offices were furloughed, it spelled the end for her.

She got herself a supermarket job to help save up for when the time was right to open a shop.

Since opening Cuppa Cakes Ltd has helped to raise money for several different charities through the 'Cake It Forward' initiative where customers were invited to buy an extra treat for someone vulnerable or down on their luck.