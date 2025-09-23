Hays Travel opens new Lancashire branch

Hays Travel has further expanded its growing retail network by opening a new branch in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store – located at the Charter Walk Shopping Centre – had its grand opening on Friday, September 19.

The ribbon was cut by the Mayor of Burnley, Councillor Paul Reynolds, while suppliers including P&O Cruises, Ocean Florida, and Flexible Autos attended on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Lowcock, the Branch Manager, said: “We enjoyed a very successful opening weekend.

Hays Travel Burnley has opened

“There have been a lot of visitors so far and there has been a fantastic atmosphere over the last few days.

“We were delighted to welcome some of our suppliers on Friday, and Barbie also made an appearance on Saturday to help promote our £500 giveaway competition!”

Natalie – who has been with Hays Travel for three years, having previously managed the Colne branch – will lead the team of eight colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returns to Burnley 27 years after starting her travel career in the Lancashire town with Going Places.

Jane Schumm, Hays Travel’s Retail Director, said: “We are delighted to open a new branch in Burnley.

“The town has been on our radar for a long time and our colleagues had a brilliant weekend meeting the community who have been very welcoming.

“I know our fantastic new team can’t wait to offer our famous friendly service by helping customers book their dream holidays and arranging their travel money.”

The branch will be open seven days a week (9.15am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday; and 11am-4pm on Sundays).