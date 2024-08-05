Greggs has opened a new shop today at Rossendale Road Service Station in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop, which will see 13 new jobs created, will be open Monday to Saturday, 7am – 7pm, and Sunday, 8am – 7pm.

Shop manager Emily Dewe said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greggs has opened a new shop at Rossendale Road Service Station in Burnley

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Burnley has brought 13 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Any further jobs created at the Rossendale Road Service Station shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.