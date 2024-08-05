Greggs creates 13 new jobs with Burnley shop opening

By John Deehan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 12:47 BST

Greggs has opened a new shop today at Rossendale Road Service Station in Burnley.
The shop, which will see 13 new jobs created, will be open Monday to Saturday, 7am – 7pm, and Sunday, 8am – 7pm.

Shop manager Emily Dewe said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Greggs has opened a new shop at Rossendale Road Service Station in Burnley

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Burnley has brought 13 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Any further jobs created at the Rossendale Road Service Station shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

