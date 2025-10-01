Frontier Park Burnley welcomes global engineering giant CRC Evans

By John Deehan
Published 1st Oct 2025, 09:39 BST
A global engineering company has signed up for a major new base at Frontier Park Burnley.
CRC Evans, a world leader in welding and coating services for the energy and infrastructure sectors, has agreed a pre-let on FP4 – a 93,800 sq ft Grade A industrial unit now under construction at Junction 9 of the M65.

Due for completion in early 2026, the building will offer state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics facilities, including high-quality office space, and a dedicated yard and parking.

Frontier Park, Burnley.

It marks the third letting at the Burnley site, developed by Monte Blackburn and built by Barnfield Construction. Only two units now remain available – FP1 at 39,000 sq ft and FP3 at 157,000 sq ft – both ready for immediate occupation.

Michael Cavannagh, director at Trevor Dawson, said: “This letting is another strong endorsement of Burnley’s appeal as a commercial location. Frontier Park continues to attract major occupiers, and CRC Evans is a great addition to the site’s growing business community.”

