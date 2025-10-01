Frontier Park Burnley welcomes global engineering giant CRC Evans
CRC Evans, a world leader in welding and coating services for the energy and infrastructure sectors, has agreed a pre-let on FP4 – a 93,800 sq ft Grade A industrial unit now under construction at Junction 9 of the M65.
Due for completion in early 2026, the building will offer state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics facilities, including high-quality office space, and a dedicated yard and parking.
It marks the third letting at the Burnley site, developed by Monte Blackburn and built by Barnfield Construction. Only two units now remain available – FP1 at 39,000 sq ft and FP3 at 157,000 sq ft – both ready for immediate occupation.
Michael Cavannagh, director at Trevor Dawson, said: “This letting is another strong endorsement of Burnley’s appeal as a commercial location. Frontier Park continues to attract major occupiers, and CRC Evans is a great addition to the site’s growing business community.”