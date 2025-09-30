One of Burnley town centre’s most iconic and recognisable buildings remains on the market after it failed to sell at auction.

The former Burton’s building, a striking three-storey white art-deco style property, featured among more than 160 lots in the online auction held by Pugh, part of Eddisons last week.. It had a guide price of £395,000.

Built in 1933, when Burton Group founder Montague Burton laid its foundation stones, the 9,500 sq ft store traded for decades as Burton and later Dorothy Perkins before closing in around 2020. More recently it was re-purposed as Sui Generis, a creative hub for independent retailers, artists and designers.

The main building includes large open-plan retail areas, numerous storerooms and staff facilities. The sale also includes a 1,000 sq ft ground-floor retail and office unit on Manchester Road, currently let to Bridgfords estate agents, and producing an annual rental income of £26,400.

Occupying a prominent town centre position opposite Charter Walk Shopping Centre, the property is close to national retailers including Boots, Costa and McDonald’s. A spokesman for Pugh said the building could be up for auction again but that hasn’t yet been confirmed.