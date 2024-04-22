Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monte Blackburn Limited (MBL), in alignment with the Burnley Local Plan, is proud to announce the development of Frontier Park Burnley, off Junction 9 of the M65.

With construction well underway, the first three buildings are set to be completed, marking a significant milestone in this transformative commercial project with a further two plots remaining in this five units scheme.

The cornerstone of this strategic development is a pre-let deal with Stolle Machinery, the world's foremost supplier of two-piece can and end-making machinery for the can-making industry. This strategic agreement not only reinforces Stolle's commitment to Lancashire but also solidifies their future growth and local consolidation plans in Burnley.

The new Stolle manufacturing facility, spanning 157,740 sqft, inclusive of 7,740 sqft designated for offices, will accommodate 180 employees engaged in engineering and other high-value skilled roles. Upon completion of the tenant's substantial fit-out plans, the facility will be primed to facilitate innovation and productivity.

A spokesman said: “This landmark deal represents the inaugural phase of MBL's £75 million investment in Burnley, signalling our commitment to fostering economic prosperity and job creation in the region. As discussions with other potential commercial occupiers gain momentum, it is evident that there is a growing demand for high-quality industrial operational and warehousing in the area.