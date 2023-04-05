News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Friends take over at the helm of long established Ribble Valley bridal shop

A popular and long established bridal shop has new owners.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST

Friends Rebecca Marr and Jayne Chambers have bought Whalley bridal boutique Lulu Browns that was established in 2005 by Helen Lord.

Read More
Burnley Nando's: Details emerge about how the peri-peri chicken chain will look ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rebecca said: “Jayne and I are thrilled to find ourselves at the helm of Lulu’s. We have followed her over the last 17 years, and we are excited to continue her legacy.”

Friends Rebecca Marr and Jayne Chambers have bought Whalley bridal boutique Lulu Browns that was established in 2005 by Helen Lord.Friends Rebecca Marr and Jayne Chambers have bought Whalley bridal boutique Lulu Browns that was established in 2005 by Helen Lord.
Friends Rebecca Marr and Jayne Chambers have bought Whalley bridal boutique Lulu Browns that was established in 2005 by Helen Lord.
Most Popular

Rebecca has previously worked in the wedding field and has also worked in education and health care. Jayne currently works in education.

Ribble Valley