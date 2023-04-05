Friends take over at the helm of long established Ribble Valley bridal shop
A popular and long established bridal shop has new owners.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST
Friends Rebecca Marr and Jayne Chambers have bought Whalley bridal boutique Lulu Browns that was established in 2005 by Helen Lord.
Rebecca said: “Jayne and I are thrilled to find ourselves at the helm of Lulu’s. We have followed her over the last 17 years, and we are excited to continue her legacy.”
Rebecca has previously worked in the wedding field and has also worked in education and health care. Jayne currently works in education.