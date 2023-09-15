News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Food hygiene ratings given to two Burnley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Burnley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Inspiring Burnley teenager turns her life around to become star VEKA apprentice

Tung Lok in Colne Road was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 16.

And Wingwah, Manchester Road, Hapton, was given a score of two on August 16.

It means that of Burnley's 138 takeaways with ratings, 56 (41%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsBurnleyFood Standards Agency