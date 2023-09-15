Food hygiene ratings given to two Burnley takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Burnley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tung Lok in Colne Road was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 16.
And Wingwah, Manchester Road, Hapton, was given a score of two on August 16.
It means that of Burnley's 138 takeaways with ratings, 56 (41%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.