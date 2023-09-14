News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Inspiring Burnley teenager turns her life around to become star VEKA apprentice

This Burnley teenager believes she was going down “a bad road” after being excluded from school multiple times.
By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But thanks to hidden talents and hard work, the 17-year-old has been dubbed an “inspiration” after becoming an engineer apprentice, army cadet sergeant and award-winning amateur rugby player.

K.T. Cook says landing an apprenticeship at VEKA helped her unlock her dream of becoming an engineer, turn around her GCSE grades and get back on the right track.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I had the mentality that I wasn’t going to go anywhere. I didn’t think I would end up with GCSEs or carry on with the cadets because I went down a bad road.

Most Popular
K.T. Cook is an engineer apprentice at VEKA in Burnley.K.T. Cook is an engineer apprentice at VEKA in Burnley.
K.T. Cook is an engineer apprentice at VEKA in Burnley.

“I didn’t like school because it was a sit-down classroom, and the best thing for me is something more hands-on. I had a reputation and couldn’t change it.

“But, at VEKA, they didn’t see me as a troubled kid."

She added: “My friends think it’s crazy because they have always seen me running around school getting away from teachers. Now, I’m working in a professional environment in a good paid job, and I’ve never had any sanctions.”

K.T’s new chapter began with a work experience stint at the company.

Burnley teenager K.T. Cook is a sergeant at Brierfield Army Cadets.Burnley teenager K.T. Cook is a sergeant at Brierfield Army Cadets.
Burnley teenager K.T. Cook is a sergeant at Brierfield Army Cadets.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although she had never picked up a tool beforehand, she amazed her seniors when she stripped a bike then rebuilt and repurposed it in a day.

Her mentor, Mark Jones, a maintenance manager at VEKA, said: "I thought it might take her a few weeks, but she had a talent.”

From that day, K.T. dreamed of being an engineer, and the VEKA team helped her to focus at school, pass her GCSEs and secure an apprenticeship, with Mark adding: “She’s an inspiration to all of us and shows, if you knuckle down, you can do anything. I’m really proud of her.”

She is also excelling outside of work. A member of Brierfield Army Cadets, she was promoted to sergeant after completing her instructor course, despite being involved in a car accident just two days beforehand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also won the rugby nationals with the army cadet force team in April, and received the Girl of Steel award with Burnley Belvedere.

To other teenagers struggling at school, K.T. advises them to believe in themselves, adding: “You make your own stamp on life and your own path”.

Related topics:BurnleyGCSEs