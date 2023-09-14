Inspiring Burnley teenager turns her life around to become star VEKA apprentice

This Burnley teenager believes she was going down “a bad road” after being excluded from school multiple times.

But thanks to hidden talents and hard work, the 17-year-old has been dubbed an “inspiration” after becoming an engineer apprentice, army cadet sergeant and award-winning amateur rugby player.

K.T. Cook says landing an apprenticeship at VEKA helped her unlock her dream of becoming an engineer, turn around her GCSE grades and get back on the right track.

“I had the mentality that I wasn’t going to go anywhere. I didn’t think I would end up with GCSEs or carry on with the cadets because I went down a bad road.

K.T. Cook is an engineer apprentice at VEKA in Burnley.

“I didn’t like school because it was a sit-down classroom, and the best thing for me is something more hands-on. I had a reputation and couldn’t change it.

“But, at VEKA, they didn’t see me as a troubled kid."

She added: “My friends think it’s crazy because they have always seen me running around school getting away from teachers. Now, I’m working in a professional environment in a good paid job, and I’ve never had any sanctions.”

K.T’s new chapter began with a work experience stint at the company.

Burnley teenager K.T. Cook is a sergeant at Brierfield Army Cadets.

Although she had never picked up a tool beforehand, she amazed her seniors when she stripped a bike then rebuilt and repurposed it in a day.

Her mentor, Mark Jones, a maintenance manager at VEKA, said: "I thought it might take her a few weeks, but she had a talent.”

From that day, K.T. dreamed of being an engineer, and the VEKA team helped her to focus at school, pass her GCSEs and secure an apprenticeship, with Mark adding: “She’s an inspiration to all of us and shows, if you knuckle down, you can do anything. I’m really proud of her.”

She is also excelling outside of work. A member of Brierfield Army Cadets, she was promoted to sergeant after completing her instructor course, despite being involved in a car accident just two days beforehand.

She also won the rugby nationals with the army cadet force team in April, and received the Girl of Steel award with Burnley Belvedere.