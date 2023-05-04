News you can trust since 1877
Flats plan for prominent Burnley town centre office building

A former office building in Burnley town centre could soon be transformed into 30 flats.

By Bill Jacobs
Published 4th May 2023, 17:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:33 BST

London-based Jacob Fekete has applied for planning approval to convert Chaddesley House in Manchester Road, opposite Burnley Town Hall.

He has told Burnley Council planners that the move could go some way to attracting other investors to the town.

Plans have been submitted to Burnley Council to transform Chaddesley House in Manchester Road into 30 flats.
The building – formerly offices for Lancashire County Council – has been sat unused since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

A supporting statement for the application says: “Chaddesley House is positioned directly opposite the Burnley Town Hall.

“The proposed change of use would create much needed housing for individuals, couples and young families with the convenience and easy access to the array of public transport, shops and services within Burnley’s town centre.

“The proposal does not include any changes to the present character and appearance of Chaddesley House.

”The building was previously owned by Lancashire County Council and was in use as office premises prior to the pandemic.

“It’s use then continued storage purposes and then eventually was made vacant for sale around December 2022.”

The statement goes on: “The application site is in a highly sustainable location, and is within walking distance of the town centre with its array of amenities and easy immediate access to public transport links. However, 22 car parking spaces (including thee electric charging spaces) and eight cycle spaces shall also be provided at the rear of the building.

“The applicant has chosen to invest in Burnley and a positive decision for this application would surely encourage other investors to continue investing up north.

“A prompt decision would also speed up the commencement of work to deter potential vandalism to the building if it remains empty for too long.

“Overall, the proposal would create a good standard of much-needed housing in Burnley town centre

“The proposal contributes to the regeneration and redevelopment of the site and provides a more sustainable urban environment; represents an efficient use of an existing vacant building thus avoiding dilapidation; secures a high level of design quality; and contributes to the quality of the urban fabric.”

