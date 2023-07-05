Held at the Mechanics Theatre, the Christmas themed event was a huge success. The awards were organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group.

The awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis. Throughout May, mystery shop visits took place across over 60 different shops, bars, restaurants and service providers by industry leaders Storecheckers. The information gathered during these visits, along with a judging panel featuring the leader of Burnley Council and a public vote, chose the winners.

The first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards had a festive theme to it at The Mechanics Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Director for BID Jane Hough, said: “The customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis is second to none, so it was rewarding to be able to acknowledge their hard work in this way. Well done to everyone who took part and thanks to all of our sponsors for their support.”

In keeping with the festive theme guests enjoyed a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings and they were entertained by elves and The Grinch. Even Father Christmas made an early appearance. And the Red Hot Santas played a selection of carols and Christmas songs.

Debbie Hernon, manager of Charter Walk said: “ It was a privilege to be able celebrate “Christmas” with everybody as we know how hard they all work during this period so we brought it to them early.

"It was a real showcase of the talent in the town and we hope to make this an annual celebration.”

The Grinch was one of the celebrities who made an appearance at the festive themed Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards held at The Mechanics Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners are as follows: (Best National Retailer ) Boots. (Highly commended) Iceland. (Best Independent Retailer) Sweet William Florists

(Highly commended) Burnley Home Brew.

(Best Service Provider) Barclays Bank. (Highly commended) Skipton Building Society. (Best Long Serving Business) The Swan

(Highly commended) Country House Gallery

(Best Dining Place) Little Barista. (Highly commended) 1855 Bistro & Bar. (Best Ambassador) Sweet William Florist. (Highly commended William Hill (St James’s St)

(Employee of the Year) Shoaib Durrani – Burnley Mechanics