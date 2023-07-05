News you can trust since 1877
21 fantastic photos from Burnley's Blessed Trinity College prom night (part two)

The memories of this wonderful night will stay for them forever for students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley who attended their prom.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

The glittering red carpet event was held at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors. Students gathered outside their school in Ormerod Road with their friends and families who gave them a grand send off.

And here is the second collection of photographs of the prom goers looking wonderful.

Blessed Trinity RC College prom night in pictures (part two)

Blessed Trinity RC College prom night in pictures (part two)

Blessed Trinity RC College prom night in pictures (part two)

Blessed Trinity RC College prom night in pictures (part two)

