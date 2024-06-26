Family run Malvern Wedding Cars in Clitheroe named as a winner in the Great Northern Wedding Awards

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jun 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 12:46 BST
A family run wedding car business based in the Ribble Valley has been named as a winner in the Great Northern Wedding Awards.

Malvern Wedding Cars won the best wedding transport category in the competition that gives engaged and married couples across the region the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the skills and creativity of their own wedding suppliers.

The Clitheroe based company, founded in 1998, is owned by Mark and Rosemarie Buckley and their daughter Emma.

Delight for this trio, who are Emma Buckley with her baby son Leo and Emma's mum, Rosemarie Buckley, after their Clitheroe based family run company, Malvern Wedding Cars was named as winner of the best wedding transport category at the Great Northern Wedding Awards

Describing the award as a ‘massive achievement’ for all the suppliers that have won or were highly commended Emma said: “As a small family run business this is worth so much to us. To be voted based on super reviews from the wedding couples that use our service is such a blessing.”

Burnley’s Crow Wood Hotel was named as the Best Wedding Venue in the hotel category and Langho’s Mytton Fold Farm was highly commended in the same category.

