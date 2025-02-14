Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 131-year-old die-casting company in Burnley, employing 120 workers, is to demolish an existing foundry/workshop to make way for a new office building.

Lupton and Place Ltd is making the upgrade to its premises at Athens View in Athletic Street, Burnley. The scheme will allow the firm to build high-quality office space and visitor facilities with a new visible, and welcoming entrance.

Its proposal for the part-demolition of the existing foundry, demolition of an existing portacabin and erection of new two-storey office block with ancillary parking has been approved with conditions by Burnley Council.

An Artist's impression of how the new Athens view building will look

Supporting statements submitted with the planning application said: “Lupton And Place propose to redevelop underused workshop/storage area to provide high-quality office space and visitor facilities."

The new facility will provide: • a new, visible, and welcoming entrance; • state of the art office and meeting space for managers and visitors; • multi-purpose training and mess facilities; • adequate toilet and shower facilities with lockers, including new Part T cubicles; and • improved access to/from the shop floor, including dedicated toilets.

The application continued: “Removal of the existing offices will free up space for visitor parking and improve turning space in the delivery yard. The solution is a new two-storey office building along Athletic Street on the footprint of an existing storage warehouse. The roof is flat to minimise the impact on Athens View. The surrounding area is mixed in nature, with the industrial complex located in close proximity to existing dwellings and Towneley Park. The site also benefits from good accessibility to Burnley town centre.

“Lupton and Place were founded in Burnley in 1894 and moved to the current site on Athletic Street in 1984 having previously occupied premises on both Queen Street and Trafalgar Street. From these origins and having grown significantly at the Athletic Street site, the company are now one of Europe’s leading die casting manufacturers and employs over 120 people, many from the local area. The current offices are located within a single storey building to the east of the main entrance, which is no longer fit for purpose to due its age and condition.

The Athens View building that is to be demolished

"The provision of new, modern ‘front of house’ facilities represent further investment in this site and outlines the applicant’s commitment to growth and upgrading within Burnley. It will also replacing existing, dilapidated structures. The proposed design adopts a more modern and contemporary approach but also respects the palette of materials present on this side of Athletic Street.”