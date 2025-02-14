A keen eye and love for children’s fashion has led Jess Hook to open her first shop.

Beau Baby and Co opens its doors for the first time tomorrow (Saturday February 15th) in Burnley’s Hammerton Street.

It’s a dream come true for mum of one Jess who started selling baby clothes, gifts and accessories online two years ago. But when her orders went through the roof and her house was filled with orders she knew it was the right time to open her own shop.

Jess Hook is to open her new business, Beau Baby and Co in Hammerton Street in Burnley tomorrow (Saturday, February 15th)

Jess, who has a daughter Elsie (10), said: “It took a while to find the right spot but I am delighted with how it looks. I feel the shop is offering something totally new for Burnley.”

Offering ‘boujee on a budget’ designer style clothing from ages birth to six, Jess was keen to keep prices affordable and no item is above the £25 mark.

“The clothes I am selling are what I would choose,” said Jess, who worked in childcare for several years. Beau Baby and Co began life on the artisan markets that Burnley hosts regularly, but having a shop means Jess has been able to expand her range.