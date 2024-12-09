A Pendle based bridal shop has been named as the Best Bridal Retailer North West at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Hartley Bridalwear will now go through to the national final in London in January after scooping the title at a glittering red carpet awards night held att at Larkspur Lodge in Cheshire.

Director Emma Hartley said: "We were absolutely thrilled to be finalists and I was gutted that I was unable to attend the awards ceremony, but sent two of my fabulous team to represent us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Hartleybridal shop in Colne has been named as the Best Bridal Retailer North West at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards for 2025.

“I was in Manchester when the call came through to say we had won. The girls were giddy with excitement, and I was absolutely delighted that our efforts to make all our brides have a magical experience have paid off.”

Emma, who has owned her bridal shop in Colne since 1998, added: "I have been obsessed with weddings since I was a little girl living opposite St Matthews Church in Burnley where I would spend hours waiting for brides to arrive so I could see their dress. I am literally living my dream, doing the job I love with an amazing team who share my passion and it is a total privilege to have helped so many brides find a dress that makes them look and feel amazing for one of the most special days of their lives."

Emma and her team took their award for an extra celebration at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley and are now looking ahead to the national finals.

Emma said: “We are super happy to be North West winners but a national win really would be amazing. We cannot thank our brides and the judges enough for helping us get this far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Bailey, the founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, the competition was the ‘most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry’ adding: “The regional winners really are at the top of their game. The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed, but thanks to over 27,000 client votes and our panel of more than 150 expert judges, the regional winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best."