East Lancashire charities will help distribute a new £2m. fund, to stop people making desperate ‘heating or eating’ choices this winter.

The Cadent Foundation has announced the launch of its first Winter Support Fund. This will rapidly inject vital financial help into communities.

The investment aims to offer energy and food support to people living in the most vulnerable situations. It will be distributed through a network of 10 charity partners that Cadent Foundation already works with, including Citizens Advice Burnley and Groundwork.

It comes as new research by Opinion Matters reveals that almost all (89%) UK adults with a household income of £29,500 or less are finding it challenging to cover their household bills.

Two-fifths stated said they are struggling with energy bills and do not know where to turn.

Ranjit Blythe, managing director of the Cadent Foundation, said: “As part of our focus on tackling fuel poverty, the Cadent Foundation has strong partnerships with incredible charities offering energy efficiency and money management advice, together with practical energy saving interventions.

“However, we also know that the situation for many who are living in the most vulnerable situations is desperate, and due to the ongoing cost of living challenges, this is not expected to change any time soon. Therefore, we wanted to empower our charity partners who are working in the communities daily, to be able to make an immediate difference to people when they need it the most.

“We know this fund won’t provide the much-needed long-term solution for tackling this issue, but hopefully it will make the decision on whether to eat or heat their homes a little easier for people this winter.”

How to access the support:

The food and energy vouchers will be available to people who are living in the most vulnerable situations and who Cadent Foundation’s current charity partners are supporting with energy efficiency and money management guidance.