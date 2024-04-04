Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lancashire is ‘still’ and even more so, very much a centre of global engineering, design, manufacture and export and Burnley is at the pinnacle of the County’s excellence in this field.

Visit Burnley and you’ll encounter micro firms exporting to 70 plus counties, businesses that simultaneously lead in aerospace and automotive manufacture, spaces filled with cutting-edge production where the floor is literally clean enough for silver service dinners to be eaten.

Miranda Barker OBE, chief executive of East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

But we need to do two things to support this excellence even further:

Firstly – if your business wants to start or expand its global exporting or importing, contact the Chamber to get support funded through the Burnley Council UK Shared Prosperity Fund - [email protected]

Secondly – be part of the effort to publicise what Lancashire can and does do. The fourth largest aerospace business cluster in the world, equal impact in automotive supply chains, leading in innovation in low carbon, health, space and nuclear tech. A real financial heavyweight in the UK’s economy – with our economic impact from restarting our exports so fast in the teeth of Covid, contributing in a serious way to Rishi Sunak’s fighting fund, enabling the furlough scheme to be the size it was.