The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, says her doctor has warned her that mould and damp in every room of her property are contributing towards her daughter’s ill health. Her four-year-old has suffered four chest infections since January.

The tenant, who is nine weeks pregnant, says she has been reporting the problem to her housing provider, Calico, since October. She adds that despite the company identifying a hole in her roof and missing bits of loft insulation, she has waited at least five months for the company to make effective repairs.

"It’s not fair. It’s going to make everyone ill. It’s frustrating.”

A pregnant Burnley woman and social tenant fears the health impact of black mould in her home on her young family.

The mum says the infections go to her daughter’s ears, which she sees a medical specialist for and is waiting to hear if she requires surgery.

The mould issue is also affecting the tenant’s mental health, and has caused around £1,000 in damage to her belongings.

“It’s depressing. Sentimental stuff is caked in mould and getting ruined. All my clothing was covered in mould. My daughter’s pillow was all mouldy. Her bedding is damp. The pram and cot bed are caked in mould. We’re going to have to bin the pram.

"This is mine and my daughter’s first home and I thought, ‘I can’t wait to make it a home’.

"But I haven’t been able to do that.”

How can damp and mould affect your health?

The Government warns that damp and mould can affect the airways, lungs, eyes and skin, and can cause serious illness and even death. Everyone is vulnerable to them but the Government classifies pregnant women and their unborn babies as being among the most at risk.

What has Calico said about the issue?

Vicki Webb, Managing Director for Calico Homes, said: "We sincerely apologise for the delay in completing the repairs, which had not been carried out in line with our established priorities. Immediate action has been taken to address the situation, and comprehensive works are now underway to resolve all the issues that were raised.

"Damp and mould continue to be a significant concern for all social housing landlords and we prioritise these works. We want to ensure we are improving living conditions and preventing health risks in our homes. We would ask any customers concerned about damp mould or condensation to contact us."

How does the Government plan to protect social tenants from mould and damp?

The Government plans to introduce Awaab’s Law, requiring social landlords to investigate hazards like mould and damp within 14 days, start fixing within a further seven days, and make emergency repairs within 24 hours. Landlords who fail to do so can be taken to court where they may be ordered to pay compensation to tenants.

They will be expected to keep clear records to improve transparency for tenants – showing every attempt has been made to comply with the new timescales.