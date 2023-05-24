But the day came when it went up for sale and property developer Andy did buy the premises in Brunshaw Road so that Beth could finally have her own salon.

And the opening of Blondie’s is a dream come true for Beth (27) who studied her craft at Nelson and Colne College. After leaving college she went to work for Vivid Hair Design in Burnley before going self employed at the age of 21.

Beth Riley is thrilled to open her own hair salon, Blondie's in Burnley's Brunshaw Road

“It is just so exciting to finally have my own place,” said Beth who is a former student at Blessed Trinity RC College.”I knew exactly how I wanted the salon to look so we totally gutted the property.

“We have been open for three weeks and so far it has been really busy with a lot of new clients too. Brunshaw is a special place to me as my gran has always lived here and, of course, Andy grew up here too. And we also live just five minutes up the road.”

Choosing the name Blondie’s for the salon was a no brainer as Beth and also her mum and gran are all blondes! The former newsagents was once run by ex Burnley player and manager Brian Miller, many years ago. Also in the salon is nail technician Hannah Connelly.

Blondie's hair salon in Brunshaw Road, Burnley, was a newsagent's shop for many years

Beth's new salon before the big transformation began

