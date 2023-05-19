But barber Leighton Moore decided that, at the age of 24, it was now or never. And The Grove Barber Shop is now celebrating its first birthday.

He said:“This is something I have always wanted to do for a long time but I never actually thought it would happen. But I’m glad I did it.

Leighton Moore, who trained under one of Burnley's best known barbers, Atty at Park Lane, branches out to open his own shop in Rosegrove. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I love the freedom of working for myself.”

A pupil at the former Hameldon Community College in Burnley, Leighton studied barbering at Nelson and Colne College before going to work at Park Lane Barbers on Padiham Road. Mentored by owner Attiq Azam, Leighton spent seven years there before deciding to branch out on his own.

Leighton also credits his family, including his parents, Alan and Corinne Moore, for the support they gave him to open his shop in Rosegrove’s Gannow Lane. Leighton also shares his salon with self employed barber Ashley Harvey.