Holiday firm Althams Travel boss given top award for championing travel agency sector
Althams Travel boss Sandra McAllister has been awarded a prestigious title in recognition of her achievements within and championing of the travel agency sector.
The Burnley company’s managing director Sandra was recognised with the Contribution To Travel award as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2023: an annual power-list of the nation’s best agents by industry bible, Travel Trade Gazette.
She received numerous nominations, from within Althams Travel and externally, with judges saying: “Through a sustained career in travel over the past 30 years, Sandra has become well known as a compassionate business leader, taking Althams Travel to success, recently implementing a four-day working week - and during Covid becoming the only travel agent to be granted an audience with Rishi Sunak.”
Sandra said: “I cannot quite believe that I won this very special award, it was totally unexpected. I am extremely honoured, firstly to have been nominated by the team here at Althams and then to be voted the winner by my industry peers.
“I am astounded with the resilience and fight shown by the whole of the travel industry throughout the Covid years and proud of the small part I played in getting our voice heard.
“I accept this award on behalf of everyone here at Althams but in particular dedicate it to my co-director and close friend Jackie Griffin who sadly passed away in March this year. Thank you.”
TTG editorial director Pippa Jacks said: “Now in its eighth year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find those travel agents who have worked smartest, provided the best customer service, and done most to contribute to a fairer travel industry, in the last year.“There is no doubting that the high street travel agent is here to stay – and that holidaymakers are valuing their expertise more than ever.”The TTG Top 50 ceremony took place at The Vox in Birmingham with more than 500 of the UK and Ireland’s top travel agents and supplier-partners in attendance, with entertainment from Fine Young Cannibals’ Roland Gift and chart-topper Chesney Hawkes.