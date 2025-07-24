Dave Knowles with Lucy and Molly from the Stirk House weddings team.

A much-loved wedding venue in the Ribble Valley is celebrating again after picking up two prestigious titles at the 2025 North West Wedding Awards.

Stirk House Hotel, in Gisburn, was crowned Best Wedding Venue in Lancashire – a title it’s now won three times, following previous wins in 2021 and 2023.

The awards, organised by County Brides, were held at Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium and brought together hundreds of wedding suppliers and venue teams from across the region.

There was further recognition for Stirk House’s very own Master of Ceremonies, Dave Knowles, who was named Best Toastmaster for the third year in a row.

Laura Maree, from Stirk House, said: “With his electric personality, years of experience and a heart of gold, it’s no wonder Dave is such a well-loved member of the team. Behind his quick wit and famous catchphrases, Dave plays a vital role in ensuring that everything runs smoothly for our couples on the big day. He gives guests a warm welcome to the hotel, supports suppliers, keeps the wedding party informed, makes important announcements during the day, manages timings, coordinates room transitions from day to night, and expertly handles many other responsibilities.

"Not only that, but with his extensive experience in both hospitality and the military, Dave also oversees the food service on a wedding day. He could not be more deserving of this award, and to win it three times in a row is an amazing achievement.”

Commenting on the hotel’s award, she added: “This award is very special to us as not only is it voted for by our couples, but it also recognises the work of our whole team. From our fantastic housekeepers who work tirelessly to keep the hotel looking its best, to our excellent chefs who create exquisite food for all our weddings, taster events, pre-wedding celebrations and more. We’re also proud of our dedicated reservations team, who play a key part in the wedding preparations by overseeing the accommodation for all our couples and their guests, and the maintenance team, who work incredibly hard all year-round to look after the historic building, beautiful gardens, and the vast estate grounds. Another person we are fortunate to have is our invaluable HR manager, who not only supports the rest of the Stirk House team but also has the important task of making sure all health and safety protocols at the hotel are adhered to with great diligence. There’s also our bar team and the banqueting team who provide outstanding service during the day and into the evening, and then our night team and breakfast team.

“Finally, our weddings team, Danielle, Lucy, Molly, and Keira are a truly special team that represent what so many love about Stirk House. They are dedicated to ensuring that every wedding, from initial enquiry to the big day, is taken care of with the highest level of professionalism, care and commitment. They take great pride in what they do, and the many reviews we receive from our happy couples are testament to what an exceptional group of people they are.”