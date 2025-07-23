Beat-Herder 2025: A scroll through the magic, mud and mayhem of Beat-Herder 2025

By John Deehan
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
From wild costumes to big beats, Beat-Herder 2025 was one for the books – and this gallery captures it in all its glory.

Tickets for Beat-Herder 2026 – running from Thursday, July 16 until Sunday, July 19 – go on sale Thursday, July 31, so if you’re already missing the fields, the fire, and the fun, don’t hang about.

