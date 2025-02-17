Daisy sponsors Pendleside's 2025 Corporate Challenge

Pendleside Hospice has announced that Daisy Group will be the official sponsor of the 2025 Corporate Challenge.

More than 70 businesses took part in the challenge last year, raising a record-breaking sum of over £250,000.

The Corporate Challenge, now in its ninth year, invites businesses of all sizes, within the Burnley and Pendle areas, to fundraise for the hospice from June to September. Companies can take part in a variety of activities, including skydiving, cake sales, golf tournaments, or participating in Pendleside events, such as the Pendle Pub Walk.

Daisy is sponsoring this year's Corporate Challenge

Elaine Middleton, head of corporate fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Daisy as our official sponsor this year. Their support allows us to focus more on providing care for our patients and their families, as their sponsorship covers essential running costs of this four-month-long initiative. The Corporate Challenge is open to businesses of all shapes and sizes, and it’s a fantastic way to raise funds while boosting team morale, networking with other local businesses, and giving back to our community.

“We encourage everyone to get involved, whether it’s through raffles, sporting events, or simply by donating preloved items to our retail shops. Every effort counts and makes a huge difference.

“To wrap up the challenge, participants will gather for a special awards night, a highlight that brings everyone together to celebrate their achievements. This is Pendleside’s way of saying thank you to all of those involved, and we're excited to have the Daisy team join us in the celebrations. This memorable finale will be hosted at Crow Wood on Friday, 31st October.”

Daisy Group has been a long-standing supporter of Pendleside Hospice. From a generous £10,000 donation during the COVID-19 pandemic to sponsoring the Pendleside Does Strictly event last year, Daisy has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the hospice and the local community.

2024's Corporate Challenge participants

Managing director Dave McGinn said: "The whole team at Daisy is honoured to be supporting Pendleside Hospice’s Corporate Challenge for 2025. We have taken part several times in the past ourselves and the incredible dedication and generosity of local businesses in raising vital funds for such a worthy cause is truly inspiring.

“Events like these not only bring our business community together but also make a tangible difference to the lives of those in need. We look forward to attending the events, embracing the challenge, and celebrating the collective successes of participants at the awards night in October.”

Louisa Mayor, head of income generation at Pendleside Hospice, added: “The backing we receive from businesses like Daisy Group is invaluable to Pendleside Hospice. The generosity and support of our local business community never ceases to amaze us, and their involvement helps us continue our mission. We are immensely grateful to Daisy Group for their incredible support over the years, and we look forward to seeing our generous local businesses come together once again to make a difference.”

This year’s Corporate Challenge will kick off with a soft launch event at Daisy Communications in Nelson on Wednesday, March 12, from 4pm to 6pm. The free event will provide businesses with the opportunity to learn more about the Corporate Challenge, network with other local businesses, and discover the many benefits of participating. Refreshments will be provided, and there is no obligation to sign up on the day. To reserve a spot, contact Elaine Middleton on [email protected].