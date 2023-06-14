The countdown is on to the first-ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards. Sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group, the awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.

The awards, which have been organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Charter Walk, will be held at the Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, July 4th. Throughout May, mystery shop visits took place place across over 60 different shops, bars, restaurants and service providers by industry leaders Storecheckers. The information gathered during these visits, along with a judging panel featuring the leader of Burnley Council and a public vote, will form the basis for the awards of which there are eight different categories.

The categories

Best Business Overall

Best National Retailer

Best Independent Retailer

Best Service Provider

Best Food Retailer

Employee of the Year (nominated and a voting mechanism)

Burnley Town Centre Ambassador

Best Long Serving Business

Each week, we focus on the nominess for two of the categories. This week’s are:

Independent Retailer

*Complete Home Furniture

*Mega Bargain Store

*Super Pound Plus

*Country House Gallery

*Vava Shoes

*Florist Lancashire

*Sweet William Florist

*Barlow’s Herbalist

*Burnley Home Brew

and

Best Service Provider

*Althams Travel

*Barclay’s Bank

*Brannon’s Hairdressers

*CW Farley’s Solicitors

*Harvey & Thompson

*The Landmark

*Max Speilman

*Nationwide Building Society

*Petty Estate Agents

*Skipton Building Societyy

*Smith Sutcliffe solicitors

*Specsavers

*St Peters

*Timpson’s

*TUI

*Vodafone

*The Swan

*Big Window