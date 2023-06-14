There will be confetti cannons, rainbow shots and “funky, feel-good music” to keep you dancing all night long at Penny Black this Saturday, starting at 8pm.

The Hargreaves Street bar will celebrate Pride Month in style as it opens its doors to the LGBTQ+ community for its brand-new event, The Rainbow Room, featuring house music from resident DJ, Nadia Lucy, special guests DJ Muddy Feet and Kim Lana, plus performances by Studio 202 Dance Company.

For Natalie Nawaz, who runs Penny Black with her sister Yasmin, the club night is four years in the making following the Covid-19 pandemic.

From left to right: Natalie Nawaz, DJ Nadia Lucy and Yasmin Nawaz are hosting an LGBTQ+ club night at Penny Black in Burnley.

"We started with a drag brunch and have had 100 people at every single one. They are so busy. Everyone loves them. Now is the right time [for the LGBT night] as it’s Pride Month.”

Award-winning DJ Nadia Lucy, of Padiham, wants to bring the inclusive clubbing experience of Manchester’s world-famous Canal Street to Burnley.

She said: “We’ve had nothing since the Garden Bar. There’s nowhere to go and hang out. Until now, if you wanted a proper gay night, you’d have to go to Canal Street.”

Burnley’s Ollie Daley unveiled his glamorous alter ego Diana DoGood at Penny Black for the first time more than a year ago, kicking off a successful career in drag performance.

He said: "Penny Black supports the LGBT community. That’s what this event is for. It’s a celebrati on. We want to say, ‘We’re here, we support you, come to us, even on a normal night’.

"We’re inclusive. In some venues, gay people think, ‘Do I fit in? Will someone say something?”

“But there are venues that do support LGBT people.”

Nadia hopes the event will draw in the crowds from nearby towns and cities and help put Burnley on the map.

“Burnley is up and coming. Look at the town centre: it’s beautiful. We’re near to Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and we hope to bring in people from Manchester as well.

"Everyone is welcome, including straight people and anyone who supports the community.”