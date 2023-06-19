Countdown on to first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards
Sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group, the awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.
The awards, which have been organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Charter Walk, will be held at the Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, July 4th.
Throughout May, mystery shop visits took place place across over 60 different shops, bars, restaurants and service providers by industry leaders Storecheckers. The information gathered during these visits, along with a judging panel featuring the leader of Burnley Council and a public vote, will form the basis for the awards of which there are eight different categories:
Best National Retailer
Best Independent Retailer
Best Service Provider
Best Food Retailer
Employee of the Year (nominated and a voting mechanism)
Burnley Town Centre Ambassador
Best Long Serving Business
How to vote
Each week we have focused on the nominess for two of the categories. This week’s are:
Best National Retailer
Boots
Red Cross
CEX
Claires
Clark’s
Ernest Jones
Game
H&B
Iceland
M&S
New Look
Next
Poundland
Primark
River Island
RSPCA
Salvation Army
The Entertainer
Perfume Shop
Totally WKD
Best Overall Business
Oddies
Bellisimo
Charlattes
Ellis’s
Fryday’s
The Boot
Palazzo
Sweet Desserts
Burnley Mechanic’s
Quick Crepes
Café on the Corner
Little Barista
Masserellas
Rhode Island
Complete Home Furniture
Mega Bargain Store
Super Pound Plus
Country House Gallery
Vava Shoes
Florist Lancashire
Sweet William Florist
Barlow’s Herbalist
Burnley Home Brew
Althams Travel
Barclay’s Bank
Brannon’s Hairdressers
CW Farley’s Solicitors
Harvey & Thompson
The Landmark
Max Speilman
Nationwide Building Society
Petty Estate Agents
Skipton’s
Smith Sutcliffe
Specsavers
St Peters
Timpson’s
TUI
Vodafone
The Swan
Big Window
If you would like to vote for your favourites you can do so by clicking HERE