Sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group, the awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.

The awards, which have been organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Charter Walk, will be held at the Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, July 4th.

The countdown is on the first ever Burnley town centre Customer Service Awards

Throughout May, mystery shop visits took place place across over 60 different shops, bars, restaurants and service providers by industry leaders Storecheckers. The information gathered during these visits, along with a judging panel featuring the leader of Burnley Council and a public vote, will form the basis for the awards of which there are eight different categories:

Best National Retailer

Best Independent Retailer

Best Service Provider

Best Food Retailer

Employee of the Year (nominated and a voting mechanism)

Burnley Town Centre Ambassador

Best Long Serving Business

How to vote

Each week we have focused on the nominess for two of the categories. This week’s are:

Best National Retailer

Boots

Red Cross

CEX

Claires

Clark’s

Ernest Jones

Game

H&B

Iceland

M&S

New Look

Next

Poundland

Primark

River Island

RSPCA

Salvation Army

The Entertainer

Perfume Shop

Totally WKD

Best Overall Business

Oddies

Bellisimo

Charlattes

Ellis’s

Fryday’s

The Boot

Palazzo

Sweet Desserts

Burnley Mechanic’s

Quick Crepes

Café on the Corner

Little Barista

Masserellas

Rhode Island

Complete Home Furniture

Mega Bargain Store

Super Pound Plus

Country House Gallery

Vava Shoes

Florist Lancashire

Sweet William Florist

Barlow’s Herbalist

Burnley Home Brew

Althams Travel

Barclay’s Bank

Brannon’s Hairdressers

CW Farley’s Solicitors

Harvey & Thompson

The Landmark

Max Speilman

Nationwide Building Society

Petty Estate Agents

Skipton’s

Smith Sutcliffe

Specsavers

St Peters

Timpson’s

TUI

Vodafone

The Swan

Big Window

