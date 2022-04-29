Work set to start on new housing development on the outskirts of Whalley

Offering a rural location, homes on this exclusive development, named as Mitton Grange, will go on sale this summer, courtesy of Prospect Homes.

The new development will regenerate land in the area, currently home to boarded up properties and wasteland.

CGI of how Mitton Grange in Whalley is expected to look

“As a house builder we are thrilled to be regenerating this piece of land, giving this part of Mitton Road a much-needed facelift and bringing high quality energy efficient homes to Whalley,” said Nigel Yates, managing director at Prospect Homes.

“In addition to our focus on quality and a passion for detail, we are introducing an exciting new opportunity with brand new designs and layouts and new house types

which feature an uplifted elevation.

“With only 50 homes, in a sought-after rural location, with great links to public transport, we know this is going to be a very popular development.”