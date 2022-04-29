Burnley Mechanics bar and restaurant receives food hygiene rating

The Manchester Road establishment was given five stars following an inspection last month.

READ NEWS: Burnley chippy receives Food Hygiene rating

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1855 bar and bistro at Burnley Mechanics has been awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

A rating of five shows that hygiene standards are very good.