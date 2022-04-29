Burnley Mechanics bar and restaurant receives food hygiene rating

The 1855 bistro and bar at Burnley Mechanics has been awarded the top food hygiene rating.

By John Deehan
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:45 pm

The Manchester Road establishment was given five stars following an inspection last month.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

A rating of five shows that hygiene standards are very good.

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on factors including quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises.

