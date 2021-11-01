Which of these national dining chains would you like to see at Burnley Pioneer Place?

At last week's meeting of Burnley Full Council, it was announced that work would start on the highly anticipated town centre leisure complex in the new year, after fashion giant Boohoo committed £300,000 to the £21m. project.

The scheme, which is located next to Curzon Street, behind Next and Primark, includes a new seven-screen Reel cinema along with five retail and leisure units, and a total of 226 parking spaces.

It is believed that four of the units will be occupied by restaurants, with Nando's a name that has been continually inked to the development.

So, which of these brands would you like to see take up one of the available spots:

