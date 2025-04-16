Views wanted on a possible new creative quarter at Colne Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists and creative practitioners in Lancashire and neighbouring areas in Yorkshire are being asked to take part in a short survey about a possible new creative quarter at Colne Market.

Colne Market Hall is undergoing a £3.5 million Government funded transformation, including a new market, food court and bar, scheduled to open late this summer.

Phillip Spurr, Pendle Borough Council’s director of place, said: “Exciting new plans for the first floor above the market hall are also taking shape. We are looking into the potential for artists’ studios, creative workspaces and a co-working area for creative solopreneurs.”

The short survey for artists and other creative practitioners can be filled in online at www.colnelevellingup.co.uk/survey. The deadline to complete the survey is Sunday, May 18, and those who do will be entered into a draw to win one of three £50 Muni Theatre vouchers. Alternatively, winners can choose a £50 food and drinks voucher for Tubbs of Colne.

The survey asks artists about the idea of making their creations upstairs and selling them downstairs in the market area earmarked for pop-up stalls.

Artists and craftspeople are also being asked if they think a space upstairs for classes such as painting, pottery, life drawing, knitting and crafting would be good to include in the potential plans.

Phillip Spurr added: “Colne is a town on the up! “With three theatres beautifully restored and modernised as part of a Government funded Heritage Quarter, we are also looking at proposals for a new cinema alongside the market hall.

“The transformed Colne Market could be part of a dynamic creative hub for Pendle and the surrounding area.”