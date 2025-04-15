Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For some, it may be a hidden gem, but it’s clear this gorgeous Padiham restaurant has a mighty fanbase.

No.81 Indian Restaurant is a small, intimate venue in Burnley Road. I first fell in love with it when I visited with my partner and son last May. I remember it as one of the friendliest venues I’ve ever been to, with the staff putting us at ease from the moment we stepped through the doors. So when an invite landed in my emails to attend a relaunch following the restaurant’s revamp, I was excited to go back and sample its culinary delights, which include new additions to the menu.

And I was not disappointed – No.81 was even lovelier than I remember thanks to its stylish and elegant renovation, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a special place to dine out. Its size makes it the perfect setting for date night, but it would also be a great option for family celebrations as its cosiness seems to elevate the cheer.

Creamy salmon served with coconut rice at No. 81 Indian Restaurant in Padiham.

Over two sittings, the launch event bustled with the restaurant’s regulars, a testament to its popularity. The chefs had prepared a special sample menu, but diners could also pick classic dishes. To start, my partner went for the stuffed mushrooms, which he called “amazing”. It was the first time he’d ever had mushrooms stuffed with meat and he loved them, saying he would definitely pick them again. I threw a spanner in the works by giving the staff short notice about being a vegetarian but they could not be more accommodating and brought out a plate of onion bhajis, some of the best I’ve ever had.

Mains were the 81 shank served with onion fried rice, or the creamy salmon served with coconut rice. My partner opted for the salmon, which he again called “amazing”. Meanwhile, I had the vegetable karahi, which was packed with flavour. We washed our food down with a pint of lager and a glass of Prosecco, leaving us satisfied and full.

We had a fabulous evening at No.81. It may be small but it made a huge impression on our first visit, and since then, it’s gone from strength to strength.

No. 81 Indian Restaurant reopens to customers today.